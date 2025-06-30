Racing fans across Central New York will have their engines revved and hearts full on Thursday, July 3rd, as the Utica-Rome Speedway hosts a special night in honor of a true local legend: Bill Shea.

The Bill Shea Memorial ESS sprints and 358-Modifieds promises high-speed thrills and heartfelt tributes as Dirt Track Digest and Tom Cole's Lexi LLC present a stacked lineup of racing action, including the Empire Super Sprints (ESS), 358-Modifieds, Taylor’s Trailers Crate 602 Sportsman, and Next Generation Graphix Pro Stocks. It’s part of the ESS Speedweek series, making this one of the most anticipated nights of the season.

But beyond the roar of the engines and the smell of fresh dirt, the night is all about remembering Bill Shea—a man whose love for racing was as powerful as any machine on the track.

A Legacy Beyond the Finish Line

Bill wasn’t just a fixture in the stands; he was a force in the sport. From co-owning the Utica-Rome Speedway with his wife Kim, to sponsoring drivers and building relationships that reached from short tracks to NASCAR circles, Bill lived and breathed racing. Many also knew him as a pioneer in the outdoor equipment world, helping grow the Ferris Mowers brand into a national name over five decades.

Bill passed away unexpectedly in 2022 at the age of 67, leaving behind a legacy of innovation, generosity, and pure passion. He touched countless lives as a businessman, friend, husband, father, and grandfather—and the impact he made continues to ripple through both the racing and business communities.

So whether you’re a longtime Shea supporter, a newcomer to the speedway, or just someone looking for an exciting night out this holiday week, come out to Vernon and celebrate a life lived at full throttle.

Race Day Details and Tickets

Gates open at 5PM, hot laps at 6:30, and the racing starts at 7PM sharp. Tickets are $28 for adults, $26 for seniors. Get there early because this will be a packed house. You can find the Utica-Rome Speedway at 5591 NY-5, Vernon, NY.

