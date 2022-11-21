Hold My Beer! Here’s Most Redneck New York Way to Measure Snow
The first major winter storm of the season buried parts of Western and Northern New York, dumping anywhere from a couple of feet to more than 77 inches of snow in some parts of the state. How did you measure how much snow fell in your area?
Most used a ruler when measuring the amount of snow in their yard.
Patio Furniture
Others judged snow totals by the amount piled on top of patio furniture that never seems to get put away before the winter season. It's nice to know we're not the only ones who leave it out year-round.
Beer Cans
Then there's the most New York way to measure the snow. The Genesse Brewery used beer cans.
"Buffalo is getting some weather. 9 cans high and counting."
9 Cans High in Eden, New York
Buffalo wasn't the only place to see snow 9 beer cans high. Holly Lynn shared the same stack to measure in Eden, New York, just down the road a bit from Buffalo.
7 Cans High in Angola, New York
Looks like Angola, New York only received enough snow to stack 7 cans high. But then again, it looks like it was still snowing when Jessica Lynn Bowen shared the photo.
Wine Bottle
For those who don't drink beer, the snow measurements can also be made with a wine bottle.
New Trend
Maybe the beer can/wine bottle stack is a new trend. I know I'll never measure snow any other way again. As an added bonus, you can drink it all after you've spent countless hours digging out. You earned it.