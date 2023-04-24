Major Retailer Files for Bankruptcy to Begin ‘Winding Down Operations’

Another major retailer may soon bite the dust after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Bed, Bath & Beyond could soon be a thing of the past. The company, along with buybuy BABY, has filed for Chapter 11. The company thanked its customers over the years when it made the announcement.

"Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations."

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Stores Remain Open, For Now

The website says the hundreds of stores that haven't already been closed over the past few years will remain open, at least for now.

The Company's 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers as the Company begins its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations.

First Store Closures

The company announced the closure of 200 stores in July 2020. In September of that year, plans were made to close 63 of the 200 stores by the end of 2020. 6 of those locations were in New York.

Flushing: 40-24 College Point Blvd.

New York: 410 E. 61st St.

Rochester: 3349 Monroe Ave.

Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West

Syracuse: 3597 W Genesee St.

Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive

Round Two

The next round of closures in 2021 affected three locations in New York state.

61st Street: 410 East 61st St.

Manhasset: 2103 Northern Blvd.

Greece: 112 Greece Ridge Center Drive

Round Three

The third round of store closures affected 7 in New York State.

Auburn: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.

Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.

Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road

Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road

Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road

Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place

Spring Valley: 14B Spring Valley Marketplace

New Hartford Store

The Bed, Bath & Beyond in New Hartford closed in the fourth quarter of 2022. A Burlington Coat Factory has already gone up in its place.

There are 20 Bed, Bath & Beyond locations left in the Empire State, but only one in Central New York. It's in Dewitt, but going-out-of-business signs have already been put up.

Rub Elbows With the Stars at 8 Celebrity Owned Businesses in New York A number of celebrities call Upstate New York home. A small few not only own homes but businesses too. You may even run into them when you stop by for a sweet treat, overnight stay or soft skin.