A tragic discovery in Central New York has sparked a full investigation after a man’s body was pulled from the water over the weekend.

Deputies, divers, and investigators were all called to the scene — and now the big question remains: who was he, and what happened?

Barge Canal Drowning

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the man was pulled from the barge canal in the Town of Floyd.

According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies were called to the area along State Route 49 for a report of a possible drowning. Given the seriousness of the situation, the Criminal Investigation Unit and the Forensic ID Unit were also sent to the scene to assist.

The Oneida County Dive Team entered the water and was able to recover the body of a man from the canal. At this point, authorities have not identified the man, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office says more details will be released once they’re able to confirm the man’s identity and notify his family.

Several agencies responded to help, including the New York State Police, the Floyd Fire Department, and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

No word yet on how the man ended up in the canal or how long he may have been in the water. Officials are working to piece together what happened, and anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office.

As of now, they’re not ruling anything out, and they’ll be relying on autopsy results and further investigation to determine whether this was an accident or if foul play may have been involved.

We’ll continue to follow the story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

