A Colorful Memorial Day Tradition Returns to the “Grand Canyon of the East”

After taking a year off, one of the most breathtaking sights in New York is ready to float back into the sky.

The beloved balloon rally over Letchworth State Park is returning for Memorial Day weekend, bringing colorful hot air balloons back to the gorge after a one-year hiatus. And if you’ve ever seen those giant balloons drifting over the waterfalls and the Genesee River gorge, you know it’s a pretty magical sight.

Last year, the family-run team behind the event had to make the difficult decision to cancel the rally. Rising insurance costs and staffing challenges meant they couldn’t put on the event the way they wanted—safely and to the high standards they’ve always held themselves to.

But now the skies above Letchworth are getting ready to fill with color once again.

Credit - Lesly Juarez/Unsplash

Balloons Rising Above Letchworth

This Memorial Day weekend, the local family-owned small business Balloons Over Letchworth will welcome balloon pilots from near and far to rise above the breathtaking park often called the “Grand Canyon of the East.”

Launches will take place at the Archery Field inside the Castile gate at Letchworth State Park (6787 Denton Corners Road, Castile).

If you want to watch the balloons inflate and lift off, the good news is it won’t cost you anything.

There’s no admission fee to watch the launches. The only cost is the standard park vehicle fee of $10 per car between 9 AM and 5 PM. Show up earlier or later, and park entry is free.

And honestly, sunrise launches are half the fun anyway.

The rally traditionally features multiple balloons launching throughout the weekend, weather permitting, filling the sky with color above the gorge and waterfalls.

Credit - Mani Bhargava/Unsplash

Want to Go for a Ride?

Watching from the ground is incredible. But floating above the gorge is a whole different level.

Flights over Letchworth can be booked through Liberty Balloon Company, which operates the rides for Balloons Over Letchworth. The family-owned company has been flying balloons in the area for decades and offers rides launching directly from inside the park.

If riding in a hot air balloon has always been on your bucket list, this might be the weekend to check it off.

You can book a flight here: Reserve a hot air balloon ride

Creidt - Peter Chapin/Unsplash

Up, Up and Away (Again)

For balloon fans, photographers, and anyone who just likes a good excuse for an early morning road trip, this is welcome news.

After a year grounded, the balloons are ready to rise again.

And when they do, there may not be a better place to see them than drifting quietly above the waterfalls and cliffs of Letchworth.