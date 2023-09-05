It’s Lit! Jaw Dropping Balloon & Laser Show Returns to Upstate NY

It's an annual event like no other, lighting up the skies in a way you'll never forget.

The Balloon Glow and Laser Show is once again returning to the Altamont Fairgrounds on September 29th and 30th. It's a light filled, hot air balloon spectacular with something for everyone to love.

Fun for the Whole Family

No matter who you bring to the event, you'll have a great time.

Enjoy live music all day long, as you check out the wide variety of craft and retail booths. Get something for yourself or a souvenir to take back home. You can also grab delicious, festival style food from all the vendors on site.

Get the whole family out for a great family fun time!

Send the little ones to the Kids Zone, where they can be entertained during the day with tons of fun games and rides. Including trains, bounce house's, rock walls and so much more.

Go Up in a Balloon!

It's time to knock this one off your bucket list. The event will be holding Tethered Hot Air Balloon rides, only available to purchase at the event. This year they only cost $25 per person.

Spots are open on a first-come first-serve basis, and more importantly are weather dependent. Buy them ahead of time on the fair's website. Announcements on the rides will be made at the event.

The Grand Finale

You better stick around for the main event. Each night after dusk, at around 9pm, the events main attraction kicks off.

All the balloons will be launched and lit up in unison, all thanks to the crowd participatory "Count Down". The music and lights combine for a visually stunning experience like no other.

Parking is free and onsite at the fairgrounds. VIP and handicapped parking are also available, call ahead of time for details.

