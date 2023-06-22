Baby Elephants Playing With Bubbles at CNY Zoo is Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

The only thing cuter than seeing baby elephants is watching them play. A pair of twins at one Central New York zoo were introduced to bubbles and the results are heartwarming.

Twins Yaad and Tukada, were born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse in 2022. They may like bubbles when having a bath but they aren't quite sure about the ones that float in the air.

Watch the adorable video as the two discover bubbles for the first time. In the end Yaad seemed more interested in a rock than the bubbles.

Although their wild counterparts wouldn’t encounter bubbles in their native habitat, learning about and experiencing new things is important for the development of all young elephants

Rare Tiger Cubs

Lots of babies are being born at the zoo. Two of the rarest Amur tiger cubs, native to northeastern China a Siberia, now call Rosamond Gifford Zoo home. One male and one female were born to mother Zeya and father Thimbu on April 29.

Their wild population is estimated to be less than 400, making them one of the rarest species of large cats. The birth of healthy Amur tiger cubs is an invaluable milestone in the recovery of this rare animal’s population.

Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo loading...

First Litter

This is the first litter of cubs for Zeya and Thimbu, a moment zoo specialists have been waiting for.

"When Zeya came to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, we had high hopes for this day,” said Ted Fox, executive director of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. “It was always our goal for Zeya to have cubs, but so much had to happen before that was a possibility."

Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo loading...

Abandoned Tiger Becomes Mother

Adult tigers can be unpredictable and aggressive in the wild. What happens when they are hand raised? Zeya never saw what a mother Amur tiger provides for her cubs. She didn't even have a mother. She was rejected along with her sister Reka and was taken in by another zoo when she was just a cub herself.

Unlike her mother, Zeya bonded with her cubs immediately.

“For Zeya, motherhood was completely instinctual,” Zoo Curator Dan Meates said. “It’s not often that you get to witness an Amur tiger become a mother, and even rarer to observe one that was raised by humans doing such a good job of raising her own cubs.”

Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo Credit - Rosamond Gifford Zoo loading...

Amur Cubs Exhibit

The only way to see Zeya and her adorable new cubs will be on a live camera feed in the Rosamond Gifford Zoo Animal Health Center. They won't be going on exhibit until the two cubs receive all their vaccinations, something that won't be done until they are 16 weeks old.

Until then, you can visit more than 700 other animals at the zoo at Burnett Park. Learn more at Rosamondgiffordzoo.org.

There are a number of other zoos in Upstate New York where you can check out all the adorable animals too.

'Lions and Tigers and Bears (Oh My)' at These 15 Great Upstate New York Zoos This is a list of many Upstate zoos, animal sanctuaries, animal rescue farms, and adventure parks where the whole family can visit and get close to nature and mingle with some of the most impressive animals anywhere.

Baby Animals Born At The Buffalo Zoo