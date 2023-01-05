Watch as Cute Baby Elephants Light the New Year at This Central NY Zoo

We've seen so many pictures of cute animals... but this one has to top your list!

Like everyone else, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is thrilled to kick-off the New Year and get ready for what's in store for 2023. Not only are the employees excited, but so are the animals.

Especially these two little babies!

The Syracuse Zoo recently welcomed two baby elephants in 2022, who have caught nearly everyone's attention in Central New York. Since they are just babies, this is also their first time celebrating New Year's Eve at the zoo.

Zoo keepers handed each of the #EleTwins a special toy to help celebrate. Under careful supervision, the twins grabbed the glowing star and were fascinated by its glow.

You can't help but smile looking at these photos!

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo actually offers multiple opportunities to see their elephants. Not only can you go see them walking about their exhibit, but they have also been featured in their catering events too.

If that isn't fun enough for you, here are all the other zoo's in Upstate New York you need to check out for yourself!

