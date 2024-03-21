Tragic End to Search: Missing Person Found Dead in New York ATV Accident

The search for a missing person ended in tragedy in New York.

A 38-year-old went out on an ATV but never returned. His family called authorities the next day and a search got underway.

Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation joined members of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office to look for the missing person. Drones were even brought in, focusing on accessible ATV trails.

Two days later, the missing man was found. He had died in what looked like an ATV accident about .3 miles from his home.

If you're hitting the trails, whether it's walking or on an ATV, you should avoid going solo. If you get injured, there's someone with you to go for help.

Missing Man Found Dead in the Forest

Forest Rangers were called in to help find another man who went missing in the forest.

The 57-year-old left a note for his wife saying he was off to get a part for their furnace. But the man never returned.

A ping on the man's phone led searchers to Crawford Road in Narrowsburg. His car was discovered on the Tusten Mountain Trail.

Several hours later the New York State Police saw the man in the wood from a helicopter. He was deceased.

Search crews had to use a rope system to carry him up the steep slope.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, call or text 988. It's a free 24-hour hotline in New York. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available to help at 1-800-273-TALK.

