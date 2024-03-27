Another Business Closes Its Doors in Verona, New York

Another one bites the dust! One day after news broke about Freihofer's Bakery Outlet closing, Verona is losing another business.

With rising costs of basically everything and the outrageous taxes in New York State, it's no surprise business owners are calling it quits. We can add another one to the long list of closings over the past few years in Central New York.

La Quinta Inn & Suites

La Quinta Inn & Suites in Verona is closing its doors permanently. "A very sad day for us," a former employee shared on social media.

The hotel near Turning Stone has a warm place in our hearts after hosting Polly's All Nighter for several years before COVID hit.

The last All Nighter was an 80s night in 2020. And it was a BLAST!

Photo Credit - Roger Johnston Photo Credit - Roger Johnston loading...

Plans for Hotel in the Mid-90s

Matt Bedosky, of Johnson City bought the property the hotel now sits on in the mid-90s when Turning Stone started to take off. It wasn't until 2008 that approval was given to actually start building the hotel.

La Quinta Inn & Suites finally opened 4 years later in 2012 after several delays. 12 years later the hotel at the end of Willow Place Road will close permanently.

Get our free mobile app