Urgent- 9 Amazon Items Sold In New York Under Recall

If you are a frequent Amazon user across New York State, you may want to check out these 9 items that are under various recalls.

The Central New York region is no stranger to receiving fast Amazon orders. Especially considering one of their shipping facilities has been open the last few years in Frankfort. An Amazon’s Last Mile distribution facility in the approximately 80,000-square-foot building where Hale Manufacturing was located, has been running since 2021:

Packaged goods will come into the facility one day and be shipped out to customers the next, he said. Most will be delivered to locations within one- or two-hours driving time from the facility."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has been critical of Amazon the last few years saying that Amazon didn’t take adequate steps to let their customers know when common products like faulty carbon monoxide detectors and flammable children’s pajamas they’d purchased through the site had been recalled. CPSC sued Amazon and the result was Amazon being held accountable for communicating those recalls, even if they were sold through a third party on the Amazon platform.

As a result, Amazon launched their own extensive recall page on their platform in 2023. Not only does it have a searchable database, there’s also an option for you to click a button to see if any of the products in order that YOU made are under recall.

Even though there’s bad blood between Amazon and CPSC, the Seattle based company is still keeping its recall page up to date. These items were recently recalled due to safety issues and were available to purchase in New York.

9 Amazon Items Sold in New York Now Under Urgent Recalls Amazon has listed these products, which were available to shoppers in New York, on their page of recent safety recalls. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Top 10 Consumer Complaints of 2024 in New York The following are the top 10 most common types of consumer complaints in New York by category. Gallery Credit: Canva/Getty Images