If you’ve been dreaming about sunshine, palm trees, and the kind of warm weather that Central New York absolutely does not offer in February, good news is coming out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

According to CNY Central, Allegiant Air is ramping up its nonstop service from Syracuse to Fort Lauderdale. This will give local travelers twice as many chances to escape winter next year.

When the New Flights Begin

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announced that starting February 11th, 2026, Allegiant will boost its flights from two per week to four nonstop flights every week. If you’ve ever tried to snag a cheap getaway to South Florida and found yourself checking every random Tuesday red-eye imaginable, this increase is going to feel like a little miracle.

Why Allegiant Is Expanding Florida Service

“South Florida is our top underserved market for Central New York travelers,” SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri told CNY Central. “With this additional capacity, Allegiant Air is making it easier than ever to access one of our top leisure destinations.”

Where Allegiant Flies From Syracuse

Right now, Allegiant already offers nonstop service from Syracuse to seven different cities: Fort Lauderdale, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, Orlando, Punta Gorda, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg. And with this expansion, Syracuse’s connection to Florida gets even stronger.

Flights are officially on sale now, so if you’re the “book now and figure your life out later” type of traveler, now is your moment. For anyone in Central New York already counting down to winter break, spring break, or just a badly needed mental-health-break, doubling flight frequency to Fort Lauderdale is a big win.

