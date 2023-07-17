Another Air Quality Advisory to Kick Off Work Week in New York

Another air quality advisory is in effect to kick off the work week in New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Department of Health (DOH) issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the Long Island, New York City Metro, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York regions for Monday, July 17, 2023.

Pollutant Concerns

Fine Particulate Matter for New York City Metro, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York

Ozone for Long Island, New York City Metro

The fine particulate matter advisory will be in effect until midnight. The ozone advisory will be in effect from 11 AM until 11 PM.

Pollution Reducing Steps

New Yorkers also are urged to take the following energy-saving and pollution-reducing steps:

Use mass transit instead of driving

Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips

Turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas.

Use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees.

Close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air.

Limit the use of household appliances. If necessary, run appliances like dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps, and water heaters at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours.

Set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures.

Purchase and install energy-efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label.

Reduce or eliminate outdoor burning.

To check your location's current air quality visit airnow.gov.

