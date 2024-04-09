Now that spring has arrived and summer is right around the corner, it's time to get out and explore.

Take a hike to Beechwood State Park on Lake Ontario in the town of Sodus, New York. That's where you'll find an abandoned Girl Scout Camp.

The camp, founded in the late 1920s, was used for more than 6 decades. It closed in 1996 after seeing a steady decline in Girl Scouts and a drastic increase in taxes and operating costs over the years.

Home to Hikers & Photographers

There have been discussions of restoring the camp but other than taking down a few crumbling buildings it remains untouched. Hikers and photographers are the only people using it now.

Adam Seitz, an adventurer and photographer from Buffalo, has toured the abandoned camp. "It does have some creepy vibes once you get to the abandoned tents because they're all slit open."

Hiking Trails

There are lots of trails to explore the abandoned Girl Scout camp. Begin by heading north from the parking area to the first campground.

Follow the trail through the woods to the mess hall. The abandoned swimming pool is just to the north.

Abandoned Girl Scout Camp loading...

Interactive Map

Here's an interactive map created by NYFalls.com for you to plan your trip.

Renovations Begin on Famous Thousand Island Castle Abandoned For 70 Years Renovations begin on the famous Thousand Islands mansion that has sat abandoned over 70 years. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Renovations Begin on Famous Thousand Island Castle Abandoned For 70 Years Renovations begin on the famous Thousand Islands mansion that has sat abandoned over 70 years. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams