Shelters Come Together to Rescue 75 Animals From Uninhabitable CNY Home

Several animal shelters have come together to help more than 70 animals rescued from a condemned home in Central New York.

61 dogs, 3 cats, and 11 birds were taken from a home the Chenango County Codes Department declared uninhabitable.

The New Berlin Police Department assisted State Police with securing and removing the animals with the help of the Susquehanna SPCA, Chenango SPCA, Delaware Valley Humane Society, Herkimer County Humane Society, Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, Cortland SPCA, Otsego County emergency management.

This group of individuals are truly the best. Their dedication to the safety of animals is bar none.

Credit - Chenango County SPCA Credit - Chenango County SPCA loading...

Day for the History Books

All of the animals are getting much-needed medical care, some more extensive than others. They will be in a two-week quarantine. After that, the Chenango County SPCA says all of them will be available for adoption.

Today was a day to for the history books. A group of four animal shelters and law enforcement came together to help animals in need.

Credit - The Town of New Berlin, NY Police Department Credit - The Town of New Berlin, NY Police Department loading...

Getting Ready for Adoption

Five adults and four puppies in the care of the Chenango SPCA have been given a bath, vaccinated, dewormed, and microchipped. "They were all given a nice healthy meal and have a clean cot to sleep on."

Toys, crates, food, and monetary donations have been pouring in to help care for these animals. You can drop off items at the Susquehanna SPCA, Chenango SPCA, Delaware Valley Humane Society, Herkimer County Humane Society, Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, or the Cortland SPCA. Donations can be made at the Second Chance Fund.

Over $4,000 has been raised to help care for the 9 dogs taken in at the Herkimer County Humane Society. You can see the cuties that aren't ready yet for visitors quite yet on Facebook.

Thank you is not enough for everyone who has sent in a donation and best wishes for them all. We couldn’t do this without you.

Credit - Herkimer Humane Society Credit - Herkimer Humane Society loading...

No Judgement

The Chenango County SPCA is asking the public to avoid judgment on the owners of the home where the animals were rescued.

Please do not judge the family, we don't know how it began and we do know hoarding is a mental illness.

There's no word on when or if any charges will be filed.

Take a look at the great work of everyone who came together to help give these animals a brighter future.

Over 70 Animals Rescued From Uninhabitable Central New York Home Several animal shelters came together to rescue 61 dogs, 3 cats, and 11 birds from a home declared uninhabitable in New Berlin, New York.

300 Animals Rescued From Deplorable Conditions Hundreds of animals were rescued from deplorable conditions inside a Long Island home.