6 Ways to See Solar Eclipse Without Special Glasses

Don't have those special glasses to watch the solar eclipse? You can still see it when it passes over Central New York on April, 8 using a few simple tricks.

Welders Helmet

You can use a welders helmet. But make sure it has a shade 14 welding lens to properly protect your eyes.

Common welder's helmets are shade 10 to 12, so be careful.

Use Your Phone

With the sun at your back, put your phone in selfie mode and watch over your shoulder.

Be advised, the sun will damage your camera lens during extended viewing, past 5 minutes. The phone screen can reflect UV rays into your eyes, causing solar burns.

So just take a picture and don't use it for an extended period.

Use a Colander

Place a colander or strainer above or beside your head with your back to the sun. The holes will act as your projector, and the ground or cardboard as your screen to view the eclipse.

Look at the shadow. Don't look through the colander directly at the sun.

Use Your Hands

You can create a projector just using your hands.

Hold your hand out with your fingers slightly out. Cross your other hand, with slightly open fingers on top. Look at the ground, with the sun at your back.

The holes between your fingers will act as a projector on the ground.

Use a Tree

The leaves on a tree create several tiny projectors.

You can look at the shadows on the ground to see the eclipse without harming your eyes.

DIY Projector

Make a pinhole projector using a cereal box, or any other box, tin foil, and tape. Check out this step-by-step video.

Watch Live Online

NASA will livestream the eclipse, perfect for anyone not in the direct path. There are even different locations to choose from. The live stream will run from 1 PM to 4 PM.

