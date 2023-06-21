Sleepless in Upstate New York? Here are 5 Tips for Better Sleep

If you've ever struggled to fall asleep and were wide awake all night, then you need to try these simple steps.

Let's be honest, we've all been there. You're trying everything you can to get yourself to fall asleep at night, or maybe in the daytime, and nothing is working. Instead, you're laying awake and counting down the hours until your alarm goes off.

Tero Vesalainen Tero Vesalainen loading...

Whether you suffer from insomnia or have too much going through your head to pass out, we feel for you. Unfortunately, there are many other people on the same boat.

The Sleep Foundation completed a study to figure out the best tricks and methods to practice falling asleep faster. They've come up with 5 Tips for you to try the next time you're wide awake in bed.

Smart Thermostat cooling temperature Silas Bubolu loading...

1. Cool Your Room

When the temperature cools late at night, it triggers your circadian rhythm. This causes your body to produce melatonin and help you fall asleep. If you're room is too hot, it could block this process.

In order to get the deepest sleep possible, it's recommended you keep your bedroom between 65 and 67 degrees.

2. Get Rid of Your Phone

Though you might think scrolling on your phone will help you fall asleep, it's actually creating the opposite effect. Blue light delays the production of melatonin in your body.

It's recommended that you keep your phone away in another room all together. Aside from the blue light and scrolling, an annoying phone call or app notification will also interrupt your sleep.

OcusFocus OcusFocus loading...

3. Avoid the Clock

Constantly thinking about the time you have left to sleep will only make things worse. (Yet another reason to avoid having your phone by your side all together.)

If you need a clock or your phone for an alarm, keep it away from your bed or face it across the room. This will avoid any temptation to look at it.

4. Biphasic Sleep

If you find yourself awake periodically during the night, embrace it! Staying awake in bed could cause you to get less rest in the long run.

Get up, stretch your body, walk to the bathroom... do something to get your body moving for a while. Eventually you'll feel tired again and you can head back to bed. It's worth a try!

fizkes fizkes loading...

5. Sleepy Word Game

Here's what you can try if everything else above has failed. It's the Sleepy Word Game.

First, think of a random letter of the alphabet. Then try to think of as many words as you can that start with that letter. Once you've done that, go onto another letter. The goal of this is to focus your mind, resting all your other thoughts circling in your head.

Though sleep might not come easy for you, hopefully these tips can help you get at least a little more rest at night.

