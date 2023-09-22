2 Young Children Tragically Killed in Amish Buggy Crash in Upstate New York

An Amish Buggy crash in Upstate New York has tragically killed two young children.

The crash happened on County Route 2 in the Town of Alexandria in Jefferson County. A GMC pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Charlene King of Lafargeville, ran into the back of the buggy on Wednesday, September 20.

6 Amish Injured

The driver of the pickup was not injured but all six people in the buggy, 4 children, and 2 adults, required immediate medical attention for severe injuries suffered in the crash.

A Jefferson County Deputy who was first on the scene tried to save a 1-year-old, the most critically injured of the six, but to no avail. The child tragically died at the scene.

The 2 adults and 3 other children were taken to the hospital for treatment. A 3-year-old later died from injuries at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. The rest of the family was transferred to SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

The investigation into the crash is continuing and more information could be coming from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

More Buggy Crashes

There are more horse-drawn buggies than ever on New York’s highways, according to New York State Police. When there are more buggies, there are more accidents.

The traffic law in New York states that "every person riding or leading a horse upon a roadway shall be granted all rights."

Photo by Doug Kelley on Unsplash Photo by Doug Kelley on Unsplash loading...

Slow Down

When approaching horses, every driver shall exercise due care to avoid colliding with any horse being ridden or led along a public highway.

Every driver of a vehicle shall approach a horse being ridden or led along a public highway at a reasonable and prudent speed so as to avoid frightening such horse and shall pass the horse at a reasonable distance.

Don't honk your horn when approaching or passing a horse on a public highway. You may spook it which could cause an accident, harming the people in the buggy or yourself.

