2 Museums in New York Among Best in the Country
Two museums in New York have the honor of being named among the ten best in the country. One is for play and one is for music.
#4 The Museum at Bethel Woods - Bethel, New York
One of the best music museums in the country is at Bethel Woods, home to the most famous 3-day music festival in history. It came in at number four on the USA Today 10 Best list.
Relive the Past
Some people visit the museum at Bethel Woods to relive the past. Others go to experience what it was like for the first time.
As you step inside the exhibit you hear the echo of 450,000 chanting “no rain” and see the stories of those who were actually there. Through artifacts, films, music - and even a hippie bus - you will be inspired not only by what was the most prolific three-day festival in history, but by the ideals that still remain relevant today.
Museum Tickets
Museum opens on April 1, 2023
Adults: $19 advance/$21.69 walkup
Seniors (65+): $17 advance/$19 walkup
Youth (6-18): $5 advance/$5 walkup
See the 10 Best Travel Museums at USA Today.
No. 4: The Strong National Museum of Play - Rochester, New York
The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester New York is the ultimate play destination, making it hte fourth best Pop Cultures museums in the country.
The highly interactive museum houses the world’s largest collection of artifacts related to play.
With 100,000 square feet of dynamic, interactive exhibit space, The Strong museum provides entertaining, educational, and unforgettable intergenerational fun.
Explore Gaming History
Explore the National Toy and World Video Game Halls of Fame. The Pinball Playfields, Wegmans Super Kids Market, Reading Adventureland, Ropes Course, and Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden are among some of the favorite exhibits at the museum.
Museum Hours & Tickets
The museum is open from 10 AM to 5 PM Saturday through Thursday and 10 AM to 8 PM on Fridays.
Museum Admission - $19
Museum & Butterfly Garden - $25
Museum & Ropes Course - $27
Museum, Butterfly Garden, Ropes Course - $31
See the 10 Best Pop Culture Museums at USA Today.