2 Museums in New York Among Best in the Country

Two museums in New York have the honor of being named among the ten best in the country. One is for play and one is for music.

#4 The Museum at Bethel Woods - Bethel, New York

One of the best music museums in the country is at Bethel Woods, home to the most famous 3-day music festival in history. It came in at number four on the USA Today 10 Best list.

The Museum at Bethel Woods Photo courtesy of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts/Wade Lawrence loading...

Relive the Past

Some people visit the museum at Bethel Woods to relive the past. Others go to experience what it was like for the first time.

As you step inside the exhibit you hear the echo of 450,000 chanting “no rain” and see the stories of those who were actually there. Through artifacts, films, music - and even a hippie bus - you will be inspired not only by what was the most prolific three-day festival in history, but by the ideals that still remain relevant today.

The Museum at Bethel Woods Photo courtesy of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts/Wade Lawrence loading...

Museum Tickets

Museum opens on April 1, 2023

Adults: $19 advance/$21.69 walkup

Seniors (65+): $17 advance/$19 walkup

Youth (6-18): $5 advance/$5 walkup

See the 10 Best Travel Museums at USA Today.

By Chris Ramirez Photo courtesy of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts loading...

No. 4: The Strong National Museum of Play - Rochester, New York

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester New York is the ultimate play destination, making it hte fourth best Pop Cultures museums in the country.

The highly interactive museum houses the world’s largest collection of artifacts related to play.

With 100,000 square feet of dynamic, interactive exhibit space, The Strong museum provides entertaining, educational, and unforgettable intergenerational fun.

Credit - Strong Museum of Play via Facebook Credit - Strong Museum of Play via Facebook loading...

Explore Gaming History

Explore the National Toy and World Video Game Halls of Fame. The Pinball Playfields, Wegmans Super Kids Market, Reading Adventureland, Ropes Course, and Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden are among some of the favorite exhibits at the museum.

Photo Credit - The Strong Museum, Rochester, New York Photo Credit - The Strong Museum, Rochester, New York loading...

Museum Hours & Tickets

The museum is open from 10 AM to 5 PM Saturday through Thursday and 10 AM to 8 PM on Fridays.

Museum Admission - $19

Museum & Butterfly Garden - $25

Museum & Ropes Course - $27

Museum, Butterfly Garden, Ropes Course - $31

See the 10 Best Pop Culture Museums at USA Today.

Do NOT Miss These 11 Little Known Upstate New York Museums This is a list of eleven museums scattered all across Upstate New York that are definitely worth a visit from you. Most are small and little-known. The Eastman House and Museum in Rochester is the most well-known. But did you know the dark secret the households? Read on.

The smaller ones tell a gripping story of a growing America. Most are little known as well. Why a pioneer oil museum in Western New York? And what is it with the knife museum, too? And you will love the story about the oddly named Drain Tile Museum in Geneva. But don't pooh-pooh those lowly drain tiles. Read on and find out why using them to help grow foods was called by Cornell University, "the greatest agricultural innovation of its time.'

And finally, be sure and check out museum #10. It is little known and in a remote location. But it tells a story of American history that took place in Upstate New York that few have ever heard of. Once you visit this museum, however, you are likely never to forget it.

Small museums with great big stories. And all in Upstate New York!

Museums and Halls to Visit in the Hudson Valley There are plenty of places to go when the weather is nice in the Hudson Valley but what if you want to experience art, history even motorcycles when the weather is too cold or maybe too hot? One of these places is just waiting to welcome you. Who knew that the Hudson Valley had such an amazing variety of museums some of which are free.