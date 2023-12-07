What the Buck?! 2 Hunters Caught Breaking Several Laws on New York State Land
Illegally hunting on state land was just one law two hunters broke in New York.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers were called to the Town of Colchester about illegal ATV use and illegal tree stands in the Delaware Wild Forest.
Illegal ATV's, Baiting & Tree Cutting
An investigation found two hunters with ATVs on State land, a place where it's illegal to hunt. If that wasn't bad enough, Forest Rangers discovered recently cut trees and the hunters were baiting deer.
Both hunters were issued tickets for illegal ATV use, illegal tree cutting, and illegal baiting of deer.
Hunting Requirements
Hunters are required to wear a fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink hat or vest when hunting deer or bears with a firearm. They are also required to report their deer, bear, and turkey harvests online.
Daily hunting hours for deer and bears are 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset.
You can see all the rules and regulations for hunting in New York at DEC.NY.Gov.
