Autumn’s Beauty in New York: 2 Foliage Hotspots Among Best in Country

Where is the best place to see the beauty of Autumn? Two of the Top 10 Best Destinations for fall foliage in the country are in New York State.

#9 Watkins Glen State Park - Finger Lakes

The Finger Lakes region is wine country but it's also home to Watkins Glen State Park, a can't-miss destination any time of year, but especially when the leaves change.

Established in 1906, this historic preserve is a paradise for leaf peeping, showcasing the incredible beauty of upstate New York along its many hiking paths ranging from the South Rim Trail to the Gorge Trail.

#8 Mohonk Preserve - Hudson Valley

Mohonk Preserve in the Hudson Valley is the playground for rock climbers, hikers, or nature enthusiasts. The Sky Top Tower provides a spectacular canvas of Mother Nature at her finest.

The Hudson Valley has long been renowned for its incredible fall foliage, and for those planning an autumn road trip, Mohonk Preserve is one of many can't miss destinations across the region.

While in town, stay at the Mohonk Mountain House, founded by the Smiley Family in 1869. The Victorian Castle resort is among the best resorts in the country, especially during the fall season.

See all 10 of the best destinations across the country for fall foliage at USA Today.

2023 Fall Foliage Interactive Map

Check out an interactive map from SmokyMountains.com to let you know when the 2023 fall colors will reach their peak.

