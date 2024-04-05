Tasty Victory: Unveiling Top 10 Best Burgers In New York
The 10 best burgers in New York have been unveiled and 4 are in our backyard.
After weeks of nominations and voting, the Top Ten finalists in the New York Beef Council's annual Best NY Burger Competition have been announced.
2023 Best Burgers
The "Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger" at Syracuse Ale `n Angus Pub was crowned the best of the best for the third year in a row in 2023. Will it have a 4peat?
1st Syracuse’s Ale `n Angus Pub, "Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger"
2nd Rock Burger, Niagara Falls, "716 Burger"
3rd Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, "Benny Burger"
Top 10 Burgers in New York for 2024
From Syracuse to Corning, the 10 best burgers in 2024 come from all across New York State.
1. 317 @ Montgomery, Syracuse, NY
2. Ale & Angus, Syracuse, NY
3. Bear Creek, Brewerton, NY
4. Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, NY
5. Brewer Union Cafe, Brewerton, NY
6. Butchers & Sons, Corning, NY
7. Chatham Brewery, Chatham, NY
8. Danny D's Burgers, Port Jervis, NY
9. Rock Burger, Niagra Falls, NY
10. Tap It, Bar & Grill, Rochester, NY
"This year's Top Ten finalists represent the top of burger craftsmanship in New York State," said Chrissy Claudio, Director of Consumer Engagement at the New York Beef Council.
Best of the Best?
Who has the best of the best in 2024? That's up to the New York Beef Council. A group of anonymous judges will now visit each of the Top 10 restaurants to try their famous burgers. Each will be rated on taste, appearance, and proper doneness.
The Best Burger will be revealed on May 1 to kick off Beef Month.
New York Beef Passport
You can try the best burgers in the state with the New York Beef Passport. All of the Top Ten restaurants are included.
All you have to do is order any beef item off the menu at any of the participating restaurants. Then ask for a stamp on your passport. The more stamps you collect the more chances you have to win prizes.
Stamps will be available at participating restaurants from May 1st through September 1st, 2024.
