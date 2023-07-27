1 of 6 Best Off the Beaten Path Vacation Destinations in New York

Want to get away? There's one off-the-beaten-path spot in New York that is among the Top 6 Unique Places for a Summer Getaway.

Tourists flock to Lake Placid, New York, and not just during the winter months. But if you head 10 more miles, there's a little village worth spending your summer vacation at.

You'll find the serene Saranac Lake. With fewer crowds, lower prices, and a more local feel, this is the unique place to get away this summer that you have been thinking of.

Trip to Discover

Saranac Lake is getting lots of national attention. It was named one of the Trips to Discover this summer in New York State too.

Saranac Lake offers a wide range of things to see and do in the summer, with a vibrant downtown scene that includes many enticing eateries, street musicians, art galleries, and performance venues.

Mark Twain Vacation Spot

Saranac Lake has a population of less than 5,000 but it's the largest community by population in the Adirondack Park and a popular vacation spot for a number of famous people.

Sam Clemons, Mark Twain's real name, stayed in a cabin on the shore of Saranac Lake from June until October 1901, writing a number of stories including 'A Double Barreled Detective Story.'

While he did not return, he did say "it has been a paradise to us all summer."

Albert Einstein Sailed Saranac Lake

Albert Einstein spent a lot of time in Saranac Lake, a destination he first experienced in the summer of 1936. Einstein would return throughout the '40s.

The famous physicist spent a lot of time on the water even though he couldn't swim. In 1941, he was rescued by a 10-year-old boy after his boat capsized.

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival

The little village is also home to the big Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, an event that's taken place since 1897. It wasn't always an annual event though. There were years in the 20s, 30s, and early 40s when it wasn't held.

The carnival was brought back to life in the winter of 1947-48 and has been held every year since. The Ice Palace disappeared for 35 years before making a comeback too. It stopped being built in 1920 but returned by 1955.

