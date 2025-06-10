How to Plan Your Dream Wedding at a Taco Bell Restaurant

There are two options for getting married at a Taco Bell restaurant: you and your soon-to-be spouse will just have to do a little extra planning.

Can You Get Married At Any Taco Bell Restaurant?

Just because you've never been invited to a wedding at a Taco Bell doesn't mean they're not popular.

Instead, interest in Taco Bell weddings has continued to grow to the point that the chain even addresses proper protocol on its website. They also rolled out a contest in recent years that awarded one lucky couple the chance to get married at a virtual restaurant in the metaverse, complete with Taco Bell's signature bell sound in place of traditional wedding bells.

Those looking to get married at a real Taco Bell have options, according to the chain's website:

Get married at your local Taco Bell Get married at Taco Bell's official wedding chapel in Las Vegas

Bride with tacos on her wedding day Canva loading...

How To Get Married At Your Local Taco Bell

Those looking to get hitched where they can also pick up a bean burrito and a Mexican Pizza, should first reach out to their local Taco Bell location.

According to the chain's corporate website, all conversations about wedding ceremonies at Taco Bell should start with the actual restaurant in your city. Not all locations may be into the idea.

Taco Bell recommends that you "talk with the manager of your desired Taco Bell location to see what's possible."

How To Rent Taco Bell's Wedding Chapel

For those looking to go all out for the taco-infused wedding of their dreams, Taco Bell offers a wedding chapel available for its biggest fans. The chapel is located in the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas and can accommodate up to 25 guests.

Taco Bell charges $770 for wedding packages at the chapel, which include custom t-shirts, a taco party pack, a cake made of Cinnabon Delights, and something called a "Taco Bell Sauce Packet Bouquet.

READ MORE: Wild Theory Connects New Mountain Dew Flavor To Catastrophic Events

If you are reading this while sitting in Vegas, looking to make an impulsive decision, you should know that Taco Bell requires at least a four-hour notice if you are looking to get married at the chapel.

Here's what it looks like when you get married at Taco Bell's Las Vegas wedding chapel.