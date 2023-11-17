Report: Don’t Eat Microwave Popcorn For This ‘Scary’ Reason

Great, now we have to worry about microwave popcorn.

Just when you thought you could curl up under a blanket on the couch while munching on a warm bowl of microwave popcorn while watching a movie comes a report saying you should find other snack choices.

Why You Shouldn't Eat Microwave Popcorn

Delish recently made a five-point case on why you should avoid microwave popcorn at all costs. The most alarming of the website's claims is what is found on the inside of the bag in addition to the popcorn.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) are described by the National Institute of Environmental Health Services as being "a large, complex group of synthetic chemicals that have been used in consumer products around the world since the 1950s."

The agency says can find PFAs in things like firefighting foam, stain resistant carpets and food items where it is used to keep the what you're eating from sticking to the side of the packaging. You know, like microwave popcorn that is tightly sealed in a bag until it pops into a larger size.

Microwave popcorn on a white background in a bag Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

"Popcorn manufacturers coat the insides of their popcorn bags with PFAs to prevent artificial butter flavoring from leaking through and making a mess," Delish reports. "But those same chemicals also leach into the popcorn—and into your body when you eat it."

What Happens If You Eat Too Much Microwave Popcorn?

Before you go throwing out all of your popcorn, you should know a few things about possible risks and recent studies.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The National Institute of Environmental Health Services says PFAs are difficult to study given then abundance of variations of the chemicals. One report released by the agency links exposure to PFAs to things like:

Altered metabolism

Increased risk of being obese

Increased risk of some cancers

Reduced ability of the immune system to fight off infections

"Since these chemicals take a while to breakdown, the can easily build up in your blood over time," Delish says. "Talk about scary."

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow