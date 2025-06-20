These photos are better than any of the fireworks pics you have saved on your phone.

Look, we know you're going to do it again this year. You're going to go see a Fourth of July fireworks display and attempt to take what you think are cool pics of sparks lighting up the sky.

Sorry, but your fireworks photos probably look just like the thousands of others shared on social media every year on July 4.

They're blurry.

They probably don't show the big explosion because your timing was off again.

They might even be washed out because that cell phone you bought six years ago wasn't designed to be taking photos of fireworks that are hundreds of yards away in the night sky.

Thankfully, there are some amazing photographers among us who actually know how to capture the perfect image of July 4 fireworks displays. Here are 35 photos of fireworks that will be better than anything you take this year.

35 Fireworks Photos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Take On July 4 These photos are better than any of the fireworks pics you have saved on your phone. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll