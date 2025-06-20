35 Fireworks Photos That Are Better Than Anything You&#8217;ll Take On July 4

35 Fireworks Photos That Are Better Than Anything You’ll Take On July 4

Unsplash

These photos are better than any of the fireworks pics you have saved on your phone.

Unsplash
loading...

Look, we know you're going to do it again this year. You're going to go see a Fourth of July fireworks display and attempt to take what you think are cool pics of sparks lighting up the sky.

Sorry, but your fireworks photos probably look just like the thousands of others shared on social media every year on July 4.

 

Rob Carroll photo
loading...

They're blurry.

They probably don't show the big explosion because your timing was off again.

They might even be washed out because that cell phone you bought six years ago wasn't designed to be taking photos of fireworks that are hundreds of yards away in the night sky.

READ MORE: 30 Ridiculous Fireworks Names That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real

Thankfully, there are some amazing photographers among us who actually know how to capture the perfect image of July 4 fireworks displays. Here are 35 photos of fireworks that will be better than anything you take this year.

35 Fireworks Photos That Are Better Than Anything You'll Take On July 4

These photos are better than any of the fireworks pics you have saved on your phone.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

15 Foods People Mistakenly Think Were Invented In America

Sorry, the apple pie isn't American. Neither is cheesecake or peanut butter. Here is a look at 15 foods Americans mistakenly believe were invented here, but are instead originally from other countries. 

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: fireworks, fourth of july