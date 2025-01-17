Did a Rival Grocery Store Just Throw Shade at Walmart Over New Logo?

Walmart has a new logo and at least one of its competitors has taken to social media to call out the chain.

What's Happening To Walmart's Logo?

Earlier this week, Walmart announced it would be undergoing a "brand refresh" at all of its stores along with its website and social media platforms.

The company said the change to Walmart's look "reflects its evolution as a people-led, tech powered omnichannel retailer." This not only includes a redesigned logo for the store, but also merch with colorful versions of the logo's "spark."

The announcement drew attention online for a couple reasons.

First, was the inspiration behind the logo update. Press materials for the refreshed noted the store's logo drew inspiration from store founder Sam Walton's famous trucker hat, which also is part of the recently unveiled merch line.

The second reason behind the social media commotion was the feeling the new logo wasn't much of a departure from the old one.

Comparison of new and old Walmart logos Walmart press photo loading...

Now, Walmart's competition is jumping in to throw shade over the rebrand.

Rival Store Calls Out Walmart

Among the accounts calling out Walmart was the official Facebook for grocery chain ALDI.

"Heard we're doing 'logo refreshes,'" ALDI shared on Facebook along with a side-by-side comparison of the store's "before" and "after" logos that look exactly the same.

While the post doesn't specifically mention Walmart or its rebrand, it certainly seems directed at the chain since it was published just days after the announcement.

Most in the comments didn't seem to catch-on to the callout.

"The new one is a total game changer compared to the old logo," Rebekka Ward commented.

"Sometimes you just need change, ya know?" ALDI replied.

Walmart has yet to respond to ALDI's post on any of its social media accounts.

