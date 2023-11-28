15 Items You Shouldn’t Even Think About Trying to Return to Amazon

So, you bought too much during Prime Day. Or maybe you got a little carried away with your holiday shopping.

Lucky for you Amazon has a ton of options for where to return that extra stuff you thought was needed. From Kohl's to Staples to actual Amazon stores, there is myriad of locations to drop-off returns.

There is something you should know, however, before you load all of those boxes into the back of your car. Amazon won't take everything back even if it is unopened.

The retail giant has a sizable list of items it will absolutely not accept as returns no matter if it has been used or not. You could be stuck with your purchases if you're not aware of the return policy.

READ MORE: Avoid Shopping At Walmart This Day Of The Week At All Costs

Obviously, there is A LOT on Amazon's website. It should come as no surprise the list of what you can and cannot return is a bit hidden from shoppers.

Some of those items even have specific conditions that allow for returns, but only when contacting the manufacturer.

We combed through the list and found 15 items you need to know about when it comes to what Amazon refuses to take back.

15 Things You Absolutely Cannot Return When Buying on Amazon While it's easy buying stuff from Amazon from the comfort of home, getting items that can't be returned can cause some serious headaches. Here are 15 things you absolutely cannot return when they are bought through Amazon. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker