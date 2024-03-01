10 Totally Random McDonald’s Chicken McNugget Facts You Probably Don’t Know

The origin story of the McDonald's Chicken McNugget is one of the more fascinating fast food tales.

The company wasn't even trying to make a Chicken McNugget when it was being developed in the 1970s. In fact, they weren't even using chicken at that time.

We did some digging and found out what McDonald's originally planned for its breaded nugget along with several other random facts behind this menu staple.

Do you know the original four sauces?

Any idea which states supply the chicken?

How many times has McDonald's introduced a new McNugget flavor?

Find out those answers and more by checking out these 10 totally random facts about McDonald's Chicken McNuggets.

10 Totally Random Facts About McDonald's Chicken McNuggets Did you know it wasn't originally supposed to be chicken in the McNugget? Do you remember the original four dipping sauces? Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll