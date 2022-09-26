Do the Packets in Your Sauce Drawer Ever Expire? The Answer Might Surprise You

Do you have a "sauce drawer" in your house?

The sauce drawer is one of those things that just organically happens in our lives and we don't have much of an explanation for it other than the obvious; the extra sauces just end up in there with all the other things in our life that don't have a defined "home."

Facebook Facebook loading...

We grew up with it. When we moved out of our childhood homes, we started our own sauce drawer. There may be a packet of soy sauce that has been with you since day one.

One of my favorite comedians, Roy Woods Jr., broached this exact topic via Twitter—asking two very direct questions when it came to sauce behavior.

The second question really made me think because I've seen sauces in homes that have literally had the old logo on them—but were they still good enough to eat?

A quick Google search yielded results based on some of the most common sauce packets. For instance, Taco Bell sauce will last just as long as mayo, ketchup, and other condiments that are in those metal-like packets—which is right around 8-9 months.

Here's a handy list from AtlasObscura.com

Ketchup: 7 months

Chopped onions: 7 months

Mayonnaise: 8 months

Fat-free mayonnaise: 8 months

Relish: 9 months

Mild taco sauce: 9 months

Hot taco sauce: 4 months

Yellow mustard: 9 months

BBQ sauce: 9 months

Steak sauce: 9 months

Tartar sauce: 8 months

Horseradish sauce: 8 months

Cocktail sauce: 9 months

Tabasco sauce: 8 months

Roy Wood made a video that was far more hilarious and even offered up input from a McDonald's chef who gave up the inside info on how long those nugget sauces were actually good for.

So, based on what you've learned today, what's the life expectancy on your sauce drawer looking like? And do you start fresh when you make a move, or do you keep the sauce drawer intact from home to home?

Instagram, Roy Wood Jr. Instagram, Roy Wood Jr. loading...

Sound off in the comments and give me your sauce hacks to share with the group.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...