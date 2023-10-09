Watch U2 Perform Altered ‘Pride’ in Tribute to Hamas Victims

U2 paid tribute to those killed over the weekend by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

According to the Associated Press, 260 bodies have been recovered as a result of the attacks, one of which took place at an Israeli music festival near the Gaza border.

At their Las Vegas concert on Sunday, U2 performed "Pride (In the Name of Love)," their 1984 classic originally written about Martin Luther King Jr., with altered lyrics.

"In the light of what's happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence," Bono said to the audience. "But our hearts and our anger, you know where that's pointed. So sing with us and those beautiful kids at that music festival."

Bono then sang the new lyrics: "Early morning, October 7 / As the sun is rising in the desert sky / Stars of David, they took your life / But they could not take your pride."

You can watch a fan-filmed video of the performance below.

Artists React to Hamas Victims

While news regarding the attacks is still unfolding, a few artists have publicly addressed the festival killings, like the Kinks' Ray Davies. "A music festival should be a sacred safe place for all," he wrote on social media.

Guitarist Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine has also reposted material addressing the matter on his X account.