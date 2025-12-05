Twisted Sister has announced the first American show of their 2026 reunion tour.

The band will perform Sept. 4 at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska. Of course, it's possible they could announce another, earlier U.S. show at some point in the future.

In September, Twisted Sister announced that they would end a decade-long absence from the stage for a 50th anniversary tour. The tour is currently scheduled to begin on April 25 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"If you're lucky enough to be in a band that people still want to see after fifty years(!), how can you not answer the call?," singer and songwriter Dee Snider declared while announcing the reunion. "In 2026, Twisted Fucking Sister will hit stages around the world because WE STILL WANNA ROCK!!"

For their first shows since November 2016, Twisted Sister's lineup will include Snider, longtime guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, drummer Joe Franco (who played on the band's 1987 album Love Is for Suckers) and bassist Russell Pzutto, who played on Snider's last two solo albums. AJ Pero, who joined the band prior to their 1982 debut Under the Blade, died in 2015.

Twisted Sister, 1982: Fin Costello, Getty Images Twisted Sister, 1982: Fin Costello, Getty Images loading...

Twisted Sister 2026 Tour Dates

April 25: Sao Paulo, Brazil - Bangers Open Air

May 1: Ciudad Deportiva, Mexico - Olympic Velodrome

June 3-6: Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock

June 10: Milan, Italy - Mind Live Arena

June 11: Zamora, Spain - Z! Live

June 19: Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Festival

June 26: Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

June 27: Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock Festival

July 3: Barcelona, Spain - RockFest Barcelona

July 10: Chirpan, Bulgaria - Midaliadare Rock in the Wine Valley

July 23: Cologne, Germany - LanXESS Arena

July 26: South Wales, UK - Steelhouse Festival

Aug. 23: Aarburg, Switzerland - Riverside Festival

Sept. 4: Palmer, Alaska - Alaska State Fair