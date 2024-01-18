The Who will release in its entirety their popular Shea Stadium show from 1982's first farewell tour on audio for the first time. Live at Shea Stadium 1982 arrives on March 1.

The 25-song concert was previously available on DVD and Blu-ray in 2015. The upcoming set - available in three-LP and two-CD configurations - marks the debut of the full performance in audio-only formats.

The Who announced their 1982 run of North American shows as a farewell tour. The band - guitarist Pete Townshend, singer Roger Daltrey, bassist John Entwistle and drummer Kenney Jones - started the tour in September, with two stops at New York's Shea Stadium on Oct. 12 and 13. Live at Shea Stadium 1982 includes all of the second night's performance.

Even though the shows were announced as the band's farewell tour, they returned in 1989 with another run of concerts. The Who's 1982 tour was in support of their album It's Hard, which was released in early September. It remained their last studio work for 24 years, until Endless Wire's release in 2006.

What's on the Who's 'Live at Shea Stadium 1982'?

A handful of songs from It's Hard were played during the subsequent tour. Live at Shea Stadium 1982 includes "Eminence Front" and the title track, in addition to Who classics like "Substitute" (the show opener), "Baba O'Riley," "Pinball Wizard" and "Won't Get Fooled Again."

The shows ended with a string of covers, starting with "Young Man Blues" and closing the night with "Twist and Shout." You can see the band's performance of "Love Reigh O'er Me" from the Shea Stadium show below.

The 1982 tour was the Who's last to feature Jones, who replaced original drummer Keith Moon in 1978 following Moon's death that year.

You can see the track listing for Live at Shea Stadium 1982 below.

The Who, 'Live at Shea Stadium 1982' Track Listing

CD1

1. "Substitute"

2. "I Can’t Explain"

3. "Dangerous"

4. "Sister Disco"

5. "The Quiet One"

6. "It’s Hard"

7. "Eminence Front"

8. "Behind Blue Eyes"

9. "Baba O'Riley"

10. "I’m One"

11. "The Punk And The Godfather"

12. "Drowned"

13. "Tattoo"

14. "Cry If You Want"

CD2

1. "Who Are You"

2. "Pinball Wizard"

3. "See Me Feel Me"

4. "Love Reign O’er Me"

5. "Long Live Rock"

6. "Won’t Get Fooled Again"

7. "Young Man Blues"

8. "Naked Eye"

9. "I Saw Her Standing There"

10. "Summertime Blues"

11. "Twist And Shout"