The Cult to Highlight Early Material on Death Cult Fall 2023 Tour

The Cult’s Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy will honor their post-punk roots with a one-off tour this fall under their pre-fame moniker Death Cult.

The brief run will comprise one Los Angeles show on Oct. 23, with support from darkwave group Cold Cave, as well as a dozen shows in the United Kingdom in November. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

Formed by Astbury and Duffy in 1983, Death Cult evolved out of Astbury’s previous band Southern Death Cult. The group released a self-titled EP and the single “Gods Zoo” in 1983 before rechristening itself as the Cult in early 1984.

The upcoming tour will honor all three phases of the band, focusing on Southern Death Cult, Death Cult and the Cult’s first two full-length albums: 1984’s Dreamtime and 1985’s Love, which spawned the breakthrough hit “She Sells Sanctuary.”

Listen to Death Cult's 'Gods Zoo'

Between the Death Cult shows the Cult will tour regularly in support of their latest album, last year’s Under the Midnight Sun. You can see those dates below as well.

Death Cult Fall 2023 Tour

Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Nov. 6 – Belfast, UK @ Telegraph

Nov. 7 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

Nov. 9 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

Nov. 10 – Liverpool, UK @ Guild of Students

Nov. 12 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

Nov. 13 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Nov. 14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Nov. 16 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

Nov. 17 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

Nov. 18 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Nov. 20 – London, UK @ Brixton Electric

Nov. 21 – London, UK @ Brixton Electric

The Cult Fall 2023 Tour

Oct. 5 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 6 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre *

Oct. 8 - Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Soreng Theatre *

Oct. 11 - Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Oct. 12 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House *

Oct. 14 - Shelton, WA @ Little Creek Casino Resort – Skookum Event Center

Oct. 15 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *

Oct. 17 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Oct. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *

Oct. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *

Oct. 21 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ Aqua Caliente Rancho Mirage – The Show

Oct. 26 - Chandler, AZ @ Gila River Hotels & Casino – The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

Oct. 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *

Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *

* with Cold Cave