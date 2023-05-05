Ted Nugent Show Canceled After Social Media Protest

Ted Nugent's upcoming concert in Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled by the venue.

Nugent was scheduled to perform on July 18 at Avondale Brewing Co., which, along with promoter Red Mountain Entertainment, announced the show earlier this week. A wave of backlash from community members expressing opposition to Nugent's concert followed, with individuals criticizing the musician for his far-right beliefs and labeling him as homophobic, transphobic and misogynistic. The venue now said the show won't take place.

“We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us," Avondale Brewing Co. said in a statement on their Instagram, "and in conjunction with our partners have taken the necessary steps to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18."

Local establishments also advocated against Nugent's concert. After the show was announced, local bar Al's on 7th posted on Facebook that it would no longer purchase beer from the company, citing Nugent's recent "serious transphobic comments."

"There is no such thing as transgender," Nugent, a longtime supporter of the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump, tweeted last month. "You cannot change your gender. Comfortably numb is actually uncomfortably dumb. Debate me but bring your bib."

Nugent has had concerts canceled before. In 2014, one of his shows at an Idaho casino, operated by the Native American Coeur d'Alene Tribe, was canceled on account of Nugent's "racist and hate-filled remarks."

UCR has reached out to Nugent's team for comment.