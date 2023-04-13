Ted Nugent Announces His ‘Adios Mofo’ Farewell Tour

Ted Nugent has announced that his upcoming tour will be his last.

"This is 'Adios Mofo'. This is my last tour,” the outspoken rocker declared in a video posted to his YouTube channel and social media. “Now, I'll always play music. I've got new records I'm gonna make. I can't wait to unleash some of these new songs.”

“The point being is thank you, everybody, for an incredible musical dream," Nugent continued. "The musical dream will continue but I'm not going on tour anymore because hotels are jail. A hotel room is jail for me. My dogs won't allow me to not spend a day with them, so [my dogs] will go on the road with me this year. But the logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.”

Nugent went on thanking fans, while also promising not to reel in his oversized, and often controversial, personality.

“I’m radical. My music is radical. My attitude is radical. My middle finger is radical. My guitar sound is radical,” they guitarist declared. "The point is the American Dream has a soundtrack, and with my unbelievable musicians for 65 years, I have created the most fun, titillating, centrally stimulating soundtrack in the history of the world. This will be, like last year, in 2022, 'Detroit Muscle,' this will be the greatest, most intense, tightest, most dynamic, outrageously fun tour of my life. But 'Adios Mofo'."

Watch Nugent’s video message and see the list of tour dates below.

Ted Nugent, Adios Mofo Tour Farewell Tour

Jul. 20 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center -

Jul. 21 - Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino

Jul. 25 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center

Jul. 26 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theater

Jul. 27 - Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn's Peak

Jul. 30 - Owensboro, Ky. @ RiverPark Center

Aug. 02 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Aug. 03 - Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre

Aug. 04 - Washington, Pa. @ The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Aug. 05 - Clearfield, Pa. @ Clearfield County Fair

Aug. 06 - Marietta, Ohio @ The Adelphia Music Hall

Aug. 09 - Saginaw, Mich. @ The Temple Theatre

Aug. 10 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center

Aug. 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill