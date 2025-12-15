Styx and Cheap Trick are teaming up for a week-long series of dates in the Midwest next May.

Their joint tour kicks off May 16 in Little Rock and concludes a week later in Lincoln. You can see the complete schedule below.

Both of the Illinois-born acts have already lined up large solo tours for the early part of the new year. Cheap Trick already has 21 dates lined up for the first four months of 2026 - see below - in support of their well-received 2025 album All Washed Up.

Styx, who also released a new album (Circling From Above) in 2025, have 26 2026 dates lined up prior to their dates with Cheap Trick. They have also already announced a large summer co-headlining tour with Chicago.

You can see all the tour dates for Cheap Trick and Styx, together and apart, in chronological order below.

Styx 2026 Tour Dates

Jan. 7: Tucson, AZ @ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Jan. 9: Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Jan. 10: Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Jan. 13: Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theatre

Jan. 14: Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theatre

Jan. 23: Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Jan. 24: Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Jan. 28: Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Jan. 30: Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Jan. 31: Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Feb. 20: Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

Feb. 21: Savannah, GA @ Savannah Civic Center

Feb. 22: Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Feb. 24: Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre

Feb. 25: Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

Feb. 27: Clearwater FL @ The BayCare Sound

Feb. 28: St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Mar. 20: Albuquerque, NM @ Route 66 Casino

Mar. 22: El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatres

Mar. 24: Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts

Mar. 26: San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Apr. 12: Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

Apr. 16: Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Apr. 17: Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Apr. 24: Danville, VA @ Ceasers Casino

Apr. 25: Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Casino Resort

Jun. 18: Arnolds Park, IA @ Arnolds Park Amusement Park

Jun. 20: Eau Claire, WI @ Summer Jam

Cheap Trick, 'All Washed Up' 2026 Tour Dates

Jan. 24 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Jan. 25 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

Feb. 25 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

Feb. 27 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

Feb. 28 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Mar. 03 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Mar. 04 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

Mar. 06 - Bossier City, LA @ Margaritaville Resort Casino

Mar. 07 - Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

Mar. 09 - Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

Mar. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

Mar. 20 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Mar. 21 - Ledyard, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino

Mar. 27 - Ranson, WV @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Mar. 28 - Danville, VA @ Caesars Virginia

April 03 - Bensalem, PA @ Parx Xcite Center

April 04 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Events Center At Seneca Niagara Resort

April 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

April 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

April 22 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

April 24 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay

Styx and Cheap Trick 2026 Tour Dates

May 16: Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

May 17: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

May 20: Park City, KS - Heartland Credit Union Arena

May 23: Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

May 23: Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

Chicago and Styx, Summer 2026 Tour Dates

July 13 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 15 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 18 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 25 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 26 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 28 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 30 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 01 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Aug. 02 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 06 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 19 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Aug. 20 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Aug. 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ MORTON Amphitheater

Aug. 28 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

Sept. 02 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Sept. 04 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sept. 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum