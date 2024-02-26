Stephen Pearcy Says Motley Crue With John 5 Is ‘Not Motley Crue’

Count Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy among the traditionalists disillusioned with Motley Crue’s recent lineup change.

“Motley bringing in John 5 — no disrespect — that’s not Motley Crue,” Pearcy declared during an appearance on the Hook Rocks podcast. The singer further explained that a Crue lineup without Mick Mars doesn’t have “the proper elements.”

Mars, Motley Crue’s founding guitarist, retired from touring with the band in 2023. The move brought his 40 year run with the group to an end, but the Crue opted to continue forth with John 5 in his place.

Pearcy likened the situation to what his band Ratt faced following the exit of classic era guitarist Robbin Crosby in 1991.

“Ratt without Robbin — I said it when he wasn’t playing, ‘This isn’t gonna work. We can do anything we want, we can try as hard as we want. It’s not gonna be the same,’” the singer noted. “And it never was, and never will be.”

Stephen Pearcy Wanted a Ratt Reunion for ‘Out of the Cellar’ Anniversary

Pearcy has dates lined up for 2024 celebrating the 40th anniversary of Ratt’s seminal 1984 LP Out of the Cellar. The rocker had hoped to launch a full-fledged Ratt reunion, but his former bandmates didn’t share the enthusiasm.

“If you’re not into it, you’re not into it,” Pearcy explained. “I can only have respect for Warren [DeMartini], he doesn’t need to (reunite). None of these guys need to. I don’t need to. It’s just a matter of where your drive is, I guess. I have a different drive than my guys. And that’s where the buck stops. I can’t force them.”

Though Pearcy respects his bandmates’ decision, he doesn’t understand it.

“Forty years later, you should be very fortunate. It doesn’t matter how deep your pockets are, it’s the integrity you have for what you created, what you were a part of. That’s what pisses me off,” the singer opined. “Out of the Cellar is the most important thing that we’ve done. It should be respected. But it is what it is.”