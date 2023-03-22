Sly Stone to Release Memoir in the Fall

Sly Stone will release a memoir this fall titled Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).

“For as long as I can remember, folks have been asking me to tell my story. I wasn't ready,” Stone, who's rarely seen in public these days, said in a press release. "I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It's been a wild ride and hopefully, my fans enjoy it, too."

The book will arrive on Oct. 17 and was written in collaboration with Ben Greenman, who has also worked on memoirs with George Clinton, Gene Simmons and Brian Wilson. The cover photograph of Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) appears to be taken from the same session as the photo that appears on the cover of Stone's 1975 album, High on You.

Thank You features a foreword by Questlove, who is working on a documentary about Stone. The title of the film hasn't been revealed yet, but the movie is expected to stream on Hulu. "It goes beyond saying that Sly's creative legacy is in my DNA," Questlove said in 2021 (via Pitchfork). "It's a Black musician's blueprint. ... To be given the honor to explore his history and legacy is beyond a dream for me."

Stone's book will be published by AUWA Books, Questlove's recently launched publishing company, in the U.S. and by White Rabbit in the U.K.

"I fell in love with Sly Stone as a teenager and have been obsessed with his music and the mysterious story of his life ever since," White Rabbit publisher Lee Brackstone said. "To be publishing his memoir at White Rabbit Books is the ultimate honor. It simply doesn't get any bigger or more exciting than this: a bona fide genius, a funk visionary who reset the dial in the late '60s and in so doing anticipated the hip-hop revolution to come. This book delivers and then goes again."