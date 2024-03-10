Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen Invade the Oscars: Photo Gallery

A couple of rock stars invaded the 96th Academy Awards, as both Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen took part in Hollywood’s biggest night.

First the rockers hit the red carpet, each making a different yet distinctive impression. Slash opted for an all-black look on the night, wearing plenty of leather along with his distinctive top hat. The Guns N’ Roses legend was accompanied by his longtime girlfriend, Meegan Hodges, who donned a similar black leather look.

Van Halen was a little more traditional in his outfit choice, going with a black tux with black shirt and tie. The Mammoth WVH frontman brought two dates with him for the event – his wife, Andraia Allsop (whom he wed last year) and his mother, actress Valerie Bertinelli.

While Slash and Wolfgang certainly garnered attention on the red carpet, their biggest moment of the night would come much later.

Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen Join Ryan Gosling for ‘I’m Just Ken’

Though it wasn’t among the night’s winners, the song “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie certainly brought the house down.

Performing the tune was Ryan Gosling, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and the man who brought Ken to life for Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film. He began the rendition of “I’m Just Ken” sitting in the crowd, perched behind Barbie star Margot Robbie, who seemed to be doing her best to control her laughter.

Gosling then proceeded to confidently slink down the aisle singing the tune. As he hit the stage, the actor was greeted by many guest stars – including Mark Ronson and castmates Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans.

Dance moves, karate chops and an abundance of Barbie visuals would follow before Slash made his triumphant appearance, delivering some searing riffage to back Gosling’s vocals. Van Halen also contributed to the performance playing rhythm guitar, eventually ending up back-to-back with Slash as they rocked through “I’m Just Ken”’s final triumphant notes.

The rendition ended with pink fireworks – as you’d expect – and a standing ovation from the Hollywood crowd.

Check out pictures of Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen at the 2024 Oscars below.