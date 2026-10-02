After completing one of Guns N' Roses most ambitious recent tours, Slash will spend spring and early summer 2027 on the road with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. Their world-circling trek begins in April and continues through the end of July.

Stops include North and South America, the U.K. and Europe. Look for a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with an expanded look at the rock's biggest remaining 2026 tours. For more information or Slash tickets, head over to his official website.

Slash will be touring behind Flying Blind, his fifth studio collaboration with Kennedy and the Conspirators. The new LP is due on Feb. 26; it's Slash's first studio project since 2024's guest-packed Orgy of the Damned. Last year, he released Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival.

When Does Slash's 2027 Solo Tour Begin?

Slash last toured with Kennedy and the Conspirators in 2024, while also sprinkling in some solo dates of his own. He describes Flying Blind as "really fun, kind of spontaneous rock 'n' roll record. It's very straightforward and down-to-earth and raw."

His unlikely reunion with Guns N' Roses has now stretched out for an entire decade. Slash joined Axl Rose and a lineup also featuring fellow classic-era member Duff McKagan for a string of dates earlier this year that also included North and South America, as well as Australia.

Last summer, Guns N' Roses played their first North American shows since 2023. (Leon Neal, Getty Images) Last summer, Guns N' Roses played their first North American shows since 2023. (Leon Neal, Getty Images)

Guns N' Roses last played the U.S. in 2023. Along the way, they've released a handful of stand-alone singles featuring newly completed archival material. A new Guns N' Roses album has also been mentioned, though it's unclear if any other sessions have been held.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Classic-Era Guns N' Roses Solo Album

Outside of his run with Guns N' Roses, Slash has also taken part in a few one-off events. He sat in with Joe Perry in late 2025 at the Hollywood Bowl and then played a private concert in New York City with Eddie Vedder, Yungblud, Bruno Mars and others. Earlier in the year, he also joined John Fogerty and the Black Crowes at the Los Angeles-area FireAid benefits.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators 2027 Tour Dates

4/2 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican

4/4 – Mendoza, Argentina @ Arena Maipu

4/6 – Cordoba, Argentina @ Plaza de la Musica

4/7 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

4/10 – Florianopolis, Brazil @ Arena Opus

4/11 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Live Curitiba

4/13 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Fundicao Progresso

4/14 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Espaco Unimed

4/23 – Reno, Nevada @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

4/24 – Rohnert Park, California @ Graton Resort and Casino

4/26-27 – Los Angeles, California @ The Wiltern

4/29 – Del Mar, California @ The Sound

5/1 – Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Route 66 Casino

5/2 – Denver, Colorado @ Fillmore Auditorium

5/4 – Kansas City, Missouri @ The Midland Theatre

5/5 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

5/7 – Windsor, Canada @ Caesars Windsor

5/8 – Niagara Falls, Canada @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

5/10 – Boston, Massachusetts @ House of Blues

5/12 – New York, New York @ Beacon Theatre

5/17 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium

5/19 – St. Louis, Missouri @ The Factory

5/21 – Norman, Oklahoma @ Riverwind Casino

5/22 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

6/7 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

6/9 – Warsaw, Poland @ Letnia Scena Progresji

6/10 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

6/12 – Milan, Italy @ Carroponte

6/13 – Rome, Italy @ Rock In Roma

6/17 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival

6/23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

6/28 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

6/30 – Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Cardiff Castle

7/1 – Scarborough, United Kingdom @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre

7/3 – Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College

7/4 – Belfast, United Kingdom @ Custom House Square

7/6 – Halifax, United Kingdom @ Piece Hall

7/7 – London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo

7/9 – Weert, Netherlands @ Bospop

7/11 – Vizovice, Czechia @ Masters of Rock

7/12 – Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Salata

7/14 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park

7/16 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Luka Beograd

7/18 – Athens, Greece @ Lycabettus Theatre

7/22 – İstanbul, Turkey @ Bonus Parkorman

7/25 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ Hills of Rock

7/26 – Ghimbav, Romania @ Rockstadt Extreme Festival

Fall 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours - Updated! Here's a preview of more than 100 of the biggest rock tours scheduled for fall 2026. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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