The Sex Pistols have confirmed a string of rescheduled North American shows with Frank Carter. This tour was halted in September after guitarist Steve Jones suffered a broken wrist.

Dates were set in South America too, but the reformed group left the road before a single concert was performed. The newly confirmed dates follow Sex Pistols stops this summer in the U.K. and Europe, including the Isle of Wight Festival. They return to the U.K. later in the year for five more shows.

More new concerts have been promised. See a complete list of confirmed dates, venues and cities below. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale to the general public beginning at 10AM local time on Friday, March 6. Visit SexPistolsFeaturingFrankCarter.com to learn more.

Who's Appearing With the Sex Pistols?

"Mr. Jones here with an update on my wrist," Jones said in an official statement. "I think it's good enough to do the upcoming tour. Now, if I can just stop my legs from buckling up, I think I'll be in good shape." He's joined by fellow original Sex Pistols members Paul Cook and Glen Matlock.

They're appearing with Carter, a next-generation punk rocker, in place of mercurial original frontman John Lydon, who's described the tour as little more than karaoke: "I just thought, 'They're absolutely going to kill all that was good with the Pistols by eliminating the point and the purpose of it all.'"

Interestingly, this 2026 North American tour is kicking off in Dallas, marking the Sex Pistols' first return since their infamous blood-covered stop in 1978 at the Longhorn Ballroom. The new set includes a complete performance of 1977's landmark punk album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols.

New shows have already been added to the original slate. Two of the rescheduled Sex Pistols concerts are in the same city, but will now take place at a different venue. In most instances, tickets purchased for postponed dates will be honored. Check with the local venue.

Sex Pistols Summer 2026 U.K. and European Tour

6/11 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

6/18-21 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

6/19 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

6/25 – Bari, Italy @ Oversound Music Festival

7/3 - Barcelona, Spain @ Barcelona Rock Fest

7/4 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ Hills of Rock Festival

7/4 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Save the Core at Stadionpark

7/5 – Cologne, Germany @ Sudbrucke

7/6 – Munich, Germany @ Tollwood

7/11 – Halifax, England @ The Piece Hall

7/12 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

7/18 – Joensuu, Finland @ Ilosaarirock

7/20 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park

7/28 – Carcassonne, France @ Festival de Carcassonne

8/1 – Cardiff, Wales @ Cardiff Castle

8/2 – Scarborough, England @ Open Air Theatre

8/20 – Poznan, Poland @ Rockowizna Festival

8/21 – Chateau-Gontier, France @ V and B Fest

Sex Pistols 2026 North American Tour Dates

9/11 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom *

9/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo's

9/13 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

9/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9/21 – Toronto, ON @ History *

9/22 – Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia **

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

9/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale

9/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/1 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora *

10/3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

10/4 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *

10/9 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre **

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

10/16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium *

* Rescheduled date

** Rescheduled date at new venue

Sex Pistols Winter 2026 U.K. Dates

12/7 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena

12/9 – Edinburgh, UK @ Corn Exchange

12/10 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

12/18 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

12/20 – London, England @ Eventim Apollo