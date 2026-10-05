A new trailer for the Scorpions biopic Wind of Change has arrived.

You can watch the clip — yes, it's in German, the band's native language — below, which was posted to the band's YouTube page.

"I want to show the world that we are the new generation of Germans," the actor portraying Klaus Meine says in it. "Everyone hates politics because politics never work. But music...everyone loves music!"

Directed by Alex Ranarivelo, Wind of Change will begin showing in German theaters on Jan. 28 2027, though it's not clear yet when the movie will make its way to other territories.

The Cast of 'Wind of Change'

As for who will star in Wind of Change, the band casting is as follows: Alexander Dreymon as guitarist Rudolf Schenker, Ludwig Trepte as lead singer Klaus Meine, Ed Speleers as guitarist Matthias Jabs and Luke Brandon Field as drummer Herman Rarebell. There's also Dominic West as the band's manager Doc McGhee, plus David Kross as Andrej, the band's friend on the other side of the Berlin Wall.



"This cast is an amazing ensemble of truly great talent," ESX Entertainment founder and president Ali Afshar said in a previous press release. "I can't thank Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment enough for their support and especially the band — Rudolf, Klaus and Matthias — for believing in us and trusting us to tell their life story."

READ MORE: How the Scorpions Briefly Lost Momentum on 'Savage Amusement'

The real life Scorpions are currently not touring — they announced last month that all the rest of their 2026 concerts, including an eight-date Las Vegas residency, would be postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." Those shows, plus a few others, have been moved to 2027.