Santana and the Doobie Brothers Announce Summer Tour
Santana and the Doobie Brothers have announced summer tour dates together.
The Oneness 2026 Tour starts in mid-June and runs through the end of August, playing more than 25 dates throughout North America.
The classic rock vets have performed together before, most notably in 2019 when the Doobie Brothers supported Santana on their Supernatural Now tour.
The new dates follow busy touring seasons for both acts, which have been performing live for the past few years. The Doobie Brothers released Walk This Road, their first album of new songs with Michael McDonald since 1980, last year.
The Doobie Brothers currently include McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee. Guitarist Carlos Santana leads the group he formed in 1966.
Where Are Santana and the Doobie Brothers Playing in 2026?
After performing a pair of dates without the Doobie Brothers at Colorado's Red Rocks on May 27 and 28, Santana and the Doobies will launch their Oneness Tour on June 13 in Tinley Park, Illinois.
Over the next two and a half months, the bands will play concerts in Cincinnati, Toronto, Phoenix and Austin, before wrapping up the shows on Aug. 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota.
You can see all of their tour dates below.
Tickets will be available with a presale on Tuesday. General ticket sales start on Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at Santana's website.
Santana and the Doobie Brothers 2026 Tour Dates
Sat, Jun 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Mon, Jun 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Wed, Jun 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Thu, Jun 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat, Jun 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sun, Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Wed, Jun 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri, Jun 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat, Jun 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Mon, Jun 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed, Jul 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu, Jul 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sat, Jul 4 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun, Jul 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Wed, Jul 8 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
Thu, Jul 9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Thu, Aug 6 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun, Aug 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue, Aug 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu, Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Fri, Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Sun, Aug 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Tue, Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri, Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat, Aug 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed, Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
Thu, Aug 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
