Santana Announces 2024 Tour With Counting Crows

Santana will return to the road this summer with Counting Crows on the Oneness Tour.

The shows start on June 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and will run through Sept. 2, when the tour wraps up in Phoenix. You can see the itinerary below.

Both bands are scheduled to perform sets focused on their respective careers, with Santana yielding some of their shows to material from Supernatural, the Grammy-winning comeback album that celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

A Citi presale starts on Wednesday; other presales will run the week before a general sale launches on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the Santana's and Counting Crows' websites.

Where Are Santana Playing Live in 2024?

The two Bay Area bands will play more than two dozen shows this summer on their North American Oneness Tour. Cities include Toronto, Cincinnati, Milwaukee and Austin. Santana's latest album, Blessings and Miracles, came out in 2021; Counting Crows released an EP, Butter Miracle, Suite One, the same year.

Santana leader Carlos Santana postponed several shows in 2022 following an onstage incident related to "heat exhaustion and dehydration." He returned to the road last summer without incident.

Santana and Counting Crows Oneness Tour 2024

June 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

June 16 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

June 18 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

June 20 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

June 21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

June 25 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

June 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

June 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 18 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 24 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 26 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

July 27 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, MO

July 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Aug. 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Aug. 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Aug. 21 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Aug. 30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center