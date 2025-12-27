Take a walk down memory lane — and try to quell your disbelief — with the following list of 40 classic rock and metal albums turning 40 in 2026.

Nineteen eighty-six was a great time to be an adventurous music fan. From pop-rock to thrash to hip-hop, there was something for everybody.

Hard Rock and Metal Ruled the Roost in 1986

Hard rock remained a commercial juggernaut, with successful new releases from Ozzy Osbourne, Van Halen, Journey and a newly solo David Lee Roth selling millions of copies. Yet all of those records paled in comparison to Bon Jovi's star-making third album, Slippery When Wet, which soared to No. 1 and went on to sell more than 15 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Bon Jovi became poster boys for the glam metal scene, which enjoyed meteoric success in 1986. Behind Slippery When Wet, bands such as Poison, Cinderella, Ratt and Europe also staked their claim for pop-metal supremacy.

Fans of more aggressive fare found plenty to sink their teeth into as well. Iron Maiden and Judas Priest both broke out the guitar synthesizers for the first time on Somewhere in Time and Turbo, respectively. Three members of thrash's "Big 4" — Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer — also released career-defining albums that would go down in history as some of metal's finest works.

How Several Classic Rock Veterans Rebounded in 1986

But it wasn't just the headbanging contingent that got their fill in 1986. Classic rock and pop-rock fans satiated themselves with blockbuster new releases from Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Prince, Peter Cetera and Steve Winwood. Fans of Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones also got to indulge in new music — though they might have been less thrilled with the results.

If that weren't enough, 1986 saw the commercial breakthrough of hip-hop, as Run-D.M.C.'s Raising Hell and the Beastie Boys' Licensed to Ill became the first and second hip-hop albums, respectively, to earn platinum certifications.

See all of these releases and more in our chronological list of 40 classic rock and metal albums turning 40 in 2026.