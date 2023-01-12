Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour

Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023.

The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.

You can view a complete list of tour dates below.

Starr was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his 2022 tour after he contracted COVID-19 for the second time in the fall. Before that, 12 dates of the tour were postponed when Lukather and Winter both tested positive for the virus.

"It's a new year and here are some new tour dates," Starr said in a press release. "I love playing with the All Starrs and can't wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send peace and love to you all and we hope to see you out there."

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band 2023 Tour 
May 19 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino
May 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
May 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
May 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
May 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
May 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
May 28 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
May 31 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
June 2 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 3 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 4 - Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
June 6 - Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center
June 7 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
June 9 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
June 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
June 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
June 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 16 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 17 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Beatles Solo Albums Ranked

Included are albums that still feel like time-stamped baubles and others that have only grown in estimation.
Filed Under: ringo starr
Categories: Concerts
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR