Though impressive in its own right, the list of Record Store Day's Black Friday releases has never been as sweeping as the annual main event. It wasn't designed to be.

Still, the 2025 edition – held, as always, on the Friday after Thanksgiving – makes room for signature exclusive items from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Talking Heads, Alice Cooper, Joni Mitchell, Motorhead and Randy Newman, among many others. "RSD First" items, available as a preview on this special day, include music from the Rolling Stones, Robbie Robertson and the Band, and Tom Petty. As always, Record Store Day includes special regional releases, as well.

"There are fewer titles on the RSD Black Friday List, by design," RSD organizers said in an official statement. "We're not attempting to create the massive worldwide music celebration of Record Store Day. Rather, we are reminding music fans about the gift of music, and how cool it is to shop at an independent, local business at the kick off of the holiday season."

What's Led Zeppelin Releasing for Record Store Day?

Led Zeppelin will issue a cool reproduction of the original U.K. 7-inch version of "Trampled Under Foot." The lone single from 1976's Physical Graffiti will again be backed by "Black Country Woman," from the same album.

READ MORE: Top Songs of 2025 (So Far)

Cooper is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his debut solo album Welcome to My Nightmare by issuing a previously unreleased live album recorded in June 1975 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Portions of Mitchell's Rolling Thunder Revue, from the same era, were part of 2024's Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4, but her RSD Black Friday release includes many tracks making their debut on vinyl.

The day's exclusives also include the first Talking Heads demo recordings, recorded at drummer Chris Frantz's apartment after he met David Byrne at the Rhode Island School of Design. They run through future classics "Psycho Killer" and "Warning Sign." Motorhead will issue an exclusive vinyl version of 1994's Live at Brixton '87 Newman's Trouble in Paradise: Demos features early versions of his fun anthem "I Love L.A.," among others. Paul Simon, Linda Ronstadt, and Bob Seger ended up guesting on the completed LP.

RECORD STORE DAY

(Black Friday Edition)

RSD Exclusive

A-Ha, "Take on Me" (40th anniversary red vinyl EP)

Alice Cooper, Welcome to My Nightmare Live From the Forum 6/17/75 (2LP)

The B-52s, Wild Planet (picture disc LP)

Billy Idol, 77 (12" picture disc)

Billy Joel, Live From Long Island (3LP)

Bob Dylan, "Masters of War (1962)" (7" vinyl); The Original Freewheelin' Bob Dylan (LP)

Creed, Live in San Antonio 11/14/1999 (2LP)

Devo, Merry Something to You (12" picture disc)

The Doors, Live in Copenhagen 1968 (2LP)

Elton John and Brandi Carlile, Who Believes In Angels? Live at the London Palladium (2LP)

The English Beat, The Beat at the BBC (2LP)

Eric Burdon and War, The Very Best of Eric Burdon and War (2LP)

The Flaming Lips, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: Live at the Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, August 30, 2024 (2LP)

Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac: Live 1975 (2LP)

George Harrison, Living in the Material World (Zoetrope edition)

Ghost, Skeleta (picture disc LP)

Grateful Dead, The Warfield, San Francisco, CA Oct 4 & 6, 1980 (2LP and 2CD); On the Back Porch Vol. 2 (LP)

INXS, Live From Royal Albert Hall, London, 1986 (LP)

Jonathan Richman, You Must Ask the Heart (30th anniversary LP edition)

Joni Mitchell, Rolling Thunder Revue (LP)

Jorma Kaukonen, Wabash Avenue (CD and 2LP)

Led Zeppelin, "Trampled Under Foot" (7" vinyl)

Love, The Complete Elektra Albums (5LP)

Matchbox Twenty, Mad Season: Live 2001 (2LP)

Motley Crue, "Home Sweet Home" (12" picture disc)

Motorhead, Live at Brixton '87 (LP)

Nico, Live in Reims Cathedral 1974 (LP)

Phil Collins, 12"ers (vinyl)

Prince and The Revolution, Around the World in a Day (7" box set)

Ramones, Live at CBGB 1977 (LP)

Randy Newman, Trouble in Paradise: Demos (LP)

Ratt, Invasion of Your Privacy (40th anniversary picture disc EP)

Scott Weiland, "If I Could Fly/Barbarella (Live)" (7" vinyl)

Seals and Crofts, Greatest Hits (LP)

Spinal Tap, The End Continues (LP)

Sugar, Copper Blue: The Singles Collection (4x12" vinyl)

Talking Heads, Tentative Decisions: Demos and Live (white vinyl)

Tangerine Dream, Live at Place des Arts, Montreal - April 10, 1977 (3LP)

Todd Rundgren, A Capella (LP)

Van Halen, Live at Wembley 1995 (LP)

Various artists, Metal Machine Music: Power to Consume Vol. 1 (2LP)

Various artists, Punk Goes Acoustic (LP)

Various artists, Rock the Plaza: Concert to Save the Historic Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs (LP)

Warren Zevon, Epilogue: Live at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival (2LP)

Ween, Shinola, Vol. 1 (LP)

RSD First

America, Hearts (50th anniversary LP)

The Band, Jericho (2LP)

Linda Ronstadt, The Early Years (2LP)

Montrose, Live 1973: KSAN Radio Session (LP)

Ringo Starr, Choose Love (20th anniversary LP edition)

Robbie Robertson, Filmworks: Insomnia (LP)

Rolling Stones, Their Satanic Majesties Request (Zoetrope edition)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Live Anthology: From the Vaults Vol. 1 (2LP)

Various artists, What's This World Coming To: Garage Rock From the Sun Records Vault (Zoetrope edition)

Limited Run / Regional Focus

The Dead Milkmen, Big Lizard in My Backyard (40th anniversary 2LP)

Eric Carr [Kiss], Rockology: The Liquid Vinyl Numbered Edition; Unfinished Business: The Liquid Vinyl Numbered Edition (LPs)

Larry Mullins and Mike Watt, We Will Fall (LP)

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Live Anthology album art T-shirt