Randy Meisner Dies: Rockers React

Randy Meisner, bassist and co-founder of Eagles, has died at the age of 77.

The artist’s death was made public by his former band.

“The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD),” the band wrote on their website and social media.

Meisner’s tenure with Eagles ran from 1971-77, during which time he contributed to the band’s first five albums. His last record with the Eagles, 1976’s Hotel California, remains one of the most celebrated releases in rock history.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band,” the band noted. “His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.’”

As news of Meisner’s death has continued to spread, fellow musicians and entertainers have paid their respects on social media.

“I am saddened, as I know the music world is saddened, at the news of Randy Meisner's passing last night,” Richie Furay, who was Meisner’s bandmate in his pre-Eagles group Poco, wrote on Facebook. “Randy was an original member of Poco with a distinguished voice that was unmistakable. He will be missed. Our prayers go out to his family.”

John McEuen, a co-founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, described Meisner as “a nice man, with a lotta lotta talent.” “I met Randy Meisner when he was in Pogo (they got sued by Walt Kelly, the writer of comic strip Pogo, and changed their name), and Poco went on to be a big influence on a couple of 'out-of-work' Dirt Band guys.”

Randy Bachman of the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive remembered Meisner as an “incredible singer, songwriter and bassist.” Meanwhile, actress Jamie Lee Curtis remarked, “The Eagles were a big part of the soundtrack of my life. Randy Meisner added so much vocally to the group. … Sad to hear that Randy died today. Another angel voice gone.”