Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings — founding guitarist and classic-era singer of the Guess Who, respectively — have been in talks about a Guess Who reunion tour in 2026.

“[Burton is] finishing up his stuff this year, I’m finishing up my BTO stuff,” Bachman told American Songwriter. “And we have a plan for 2026 to be the Guess Who, where … we do a set list of about 30 hit songs, and it’s probably gonna be a two- or three-hour Springsteen kind of marathonic show. And we’re all geared to do that in 2026. It’ll be the unveiling of ‘The Guess Who are back.’”

Bachman already has a lot on his plate, as he will embark on an extensive North American tour with the newly revived Bachman-Turner Overdrive from April through August. He's also promised the band's first new album in more than 40 years. Cummings, meanwhile, released A Few Good Moments in 2024, marking his first album in 12 years. He has a handful of solo tour dates scheduled through August.

News of a prospective Guess Who reunion tour also arrives after an intense legal battle in which Bachman and Cummings fought to prevent a different version of the band from touring under the name.

How Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings Won Their Guess Who Lawsuit

Bachman and Cummings filed a lawsuit in late 2023, accusing the then-current Guess Who — which at that point only featured original drummer Garry Peterson — of falsely advertising "a group of hired musicians who have been touring and recording using the band's name."

Cummings even went so far as to terminate the performing rights of the Guess Who's songs, preventing anyone, including himself and the alleged "cover band," from performing them live. The move also halted all royalty payments from concerts, TV and movie placements and radio plays.

It was a costly and unprecedented gambit, but it worked. Bachman and Cummings reached a settlement with Peterson and original drummer Jim Kale (who performed with the unauthorized Guess Who until his retirement in 2016) last September and now share the band's trademark rights.

"If there is a group out there calling themselves the Guess Who, it's going to have the lead singer who wrote the songs and the guitarist who made the riffs," Cummings said at the time. "It's going to have Bachman and Cummings in it. I say 'if' because we don’t know. Randy has a lot of bookings and I've got solo gigs. What we do know is that Randy and I are happy because there isn't a fake Guess Who out there anymore."